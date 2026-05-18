Bihar government

BSEB Releases Class 12 Compartment Exam Answer Key 2026; Objection Window Open Till 4 PM Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 May 2026
13:38 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the Class 12 compartment and special examinations can download the answer key from the official website, biharboardonline.com
According to the board, the deadline to raise objections is 4 pm today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Intermediate Special and Compartmental Examination 2026.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 compartment and special examinations can download the answer key from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The board has also opened the objection window for candidates who are dissatisfied with any of the answers provided in the provisional key. Students can submit objections online through objection.biharboardonline.com.

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According to the board, the deadline to raise objections is 4 pm today. BSEB has clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or through any mode other than the official portal will not be accepted.

BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to challenge any answer in the provisional key:

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the link titled “Register objection regarding Answer Key Intermediate Special and Compartmental Exam 2026”
  3. Open and review the subject-wise answer key PDF carefully
  4. If any discrepancy is found, click on the objection link
  5. Enter the required details, pay the prescribed objection fee and submit the application online

The board is expected to review all valid objections before releasing the final answer key and examination results.

Last updated on 18 May 2026
13:39 PM
Bihar government bseb compartment exams Answer Key
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