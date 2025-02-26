TechXtreme ‘25 Unites Aspiring Technologists & Industry Leaders at Techno India University

Summary TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating celebration of technology, innovation, and culture. Over two days, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 students, bridging the gap between industry experts and young tech aspirants, fostering collaboration, and inspiring new ideas.

TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating celebration of technology, innovation, and culture. Over two days, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 students, bridging the gap between industry experts and young tech aspirants, fostering collaboration, and inspiring new ideas.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 students, industry experts and young tech aspirants. Techno India University, Kolkata

The first day witnessed the highly anticipated Ideathon, where student teams showcased innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising leading entrepreneurs and sustainability experts, evaluated the ideas. Techno India University’s Vice Chancellor, Samiran Chattapadhay, set the tone with an inspiring speech, encouraging participants to push their creative boundaries.

Student teams showcased innovative solutions to real world problem statements. Techno India University, Kolkata

Pauline Laravoire, Sustainability Director of Techno India University, deepened the conversation with a compelling discussion on India’s contemporary challenges, fuelling students’ determination to craft impactful solutions. Ayan Roy, Founding Partner at VBRIDGE and a Forbes India 30 Under 30 honouree, shared his invaluable insights into the startup ecosystem and his journey as an entrepreneur. Pallab Ghosh, Co-Founder of Gappu, energised attendees with an engaging session on the dos and don’ts of startup pitching. Rahul Chatterjee, Founder of Buzz, followed with a dynamic talk on student communities and his entrepreneurial journey, inspiring the audience to take bold steps in the tech world.

ADVERTISEMENT

As teams passionately pitched their ideas, the judges provided constructive feedback, commending their ingenuity while emphasising sustainability and real world applicability. The core team extends its best wishes to the participants as they take their learnings forward to the Google Solution Challenge, armed with expert guidance.

The teams zealously pitched their start-up ideas, and the judges provided constructive feedback. Techno India University, Kolkata

After a power-packed first day, the second day of TechXtreme 2025 turned into a vibrant cultural fiesta. Students took centre stage, showcasing their artistic flair through poetry, dance, and musical performances, filling the venue with infectious energy. The GDG On Campus Core Team organised interactive sessions, engaging students with fun challenges and tech-driven activities. Custom-made websites enhanced attendee participation, leading to humorous and unforgettable moments shared on stage. This seamless blend of technology and creativity made the event truly special.

Students engaged in fun challenges and tech-driven activities through interactive sessions. Techno India University, Kolkata

A highlight of the day was the much anticipated swag distribution for previous Study Jam completionists. Participants beamed with excitement as they were rewarded for their dedication and efforts, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The prize-distribution ceremony was a highlight of the day. Techno India University, Kolkata

TechXtreme 2025 would not have been the phenomenal success it was without the dedication and enthusiasm of its participants, as well as the unwavering support of Techno India University. A special note of gratitude goes to Prof Ishan Ghosh, Head of Administration at TIU, whose encouragement and guidance played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the event. The core team extends its heartfelt thanks for his steadfast support.

As TechXtreme 2025 concludes, GDG On Campus TIU continues to thrive as a hub of knowledge-sharing and community-driven learning. With bigger and better initiatives on the horizon, the team eagerly looks ahead to its upcoming flagship event – the much anticipated annual spring fest, DevX.