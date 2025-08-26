Kolkata Gears Up for ICDAI-2025 at Techno International New Town from August 28-30

Techno International New Town

The city of joy is preparing to witness a global confluence of knowledge, innovation, and research as Techno International New Town (TINT) hosts the 3rd International Conference on Data Analytics and Insights (ICDAI-2025) from August 28 to 30, 2025. The much-anticipated academic event will bring together top researchers, scholars, and industry professionals from across the world, making Kolkata the hub of conversations on data-driven innovation.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at Fairfield by Marriott, Empress Hall, Kolkata, and will feature distinguished academicians, scientists, and industry leaders. Designed as a multidisciplinary platform, ICDAI-2025 will facilitate deliberations on breakthrough research in data science, artificial intelligence, optimization, biomedical analytics, and green automation.

This year’s edition will feature specialized technical tracks on Wireless and Sensor Communication Systems, Big Data Analytics, Biomedical Data Analysis, Optimization Techniques, Time Series Forecasting, and Green Industrial Automation. With such a diverse spectrum, the conference aims to encourage meaningful exchanges of ideas that can redefine the role of data in solving real-world challenges.

A key highlight of ICDAI-2025 is that all accepted and presented research papers will be published in the Springer Nature LNNS Book Series (SCOPUS Indexed), providing participants with global recognition and academic visibility.

With its international participation, industry-academia collaborations, and futuristic themes, ICDAI-2025 promises to be an unmissable gathering for data enthusiasts, innovators, and thought leaders. For registration, schedule, and other details, interested participants can visit tint.edu.in/icdai/2025.

