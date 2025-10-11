BSEB To Issue Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Today- Know Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates will be able to download the Bihar STET admit card 2025 from the official website, bsebstet.org Bihar Board will conduct the BSEB STET 2025 exam from October 14 to November 16 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, October 11. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website — bsebstet.org. The STET 2025 is a crucial examination for aspiring secondary and senior secondary teachers in the state.

According to official updates, the BSEB STET 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from October 14 to November 16, 2025. The test comprises two papers: Paper 1 for secondary level teachers and Paper 2 for senior secondary level teachers. The application window for the exam was open from September 19 to October 5, 2025.

The board has designated exam centres across nine districts in Bihar — including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia, Saharsa, and Bhojpur — to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. BSEB has also deputed officials in each district to oversee exam arrangements and maintain order.

Meanwhile, a fake notification claiming a postponement of the STET 2025 exam has been circulating on social media. The misleading notice suggested that the exam would now commence from October 24, sparking confusion among candidates. However, BSEB has not issued any such update, and the official exam dates remain unchanged. Some aspirants have also requested the board to defer the exam due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and the Chhath festival, but no official response has been given regarding this demand.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at bsebstet.org. Click on the link for "BSEB STET Admit Card 2025" on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and submit. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam centre, date, and reporting time. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

For latest updates and direct links to download the admit card, candidates should keep visiting the official BSEB website.