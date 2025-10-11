IIT

First Batch Graduates from IIT-Guwahati’s School of Data Science and AI, Over 90% Secure Job Offers

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Oct 2025
14:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Set up in partnership with the Mehta Family Foundation, the first cohort (2021-25) has successfully passed out
For Rahul Mehta, founder of the Mehta Family Foundation, the outcome demonstrates the vision behind establishing the School

The first batch of students from school of Data Science and AI in IIT-Guwahati has graduated, with over 90 per cent of the students securing offers from leading companies through campus recruitment.

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) at IIT-Guwahati was launched in 2021, with the School being one of the first in the IIT system to introduce a dedicated undergraduate programme in Data Science and AI, a statement said on Friday.

Set up in partnership with the Mehta Family Foundation, the first cohort (2021-25) has successfully passed out, it said.

According to IIT Guwahati's official placement report, 91 per cent of students in the first graduating batch secured offers.

Recruiters included Warner Bros Discovery, Google and Microsoft, among others. One student will also pursue higher studies at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, the statement said.

"By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve. The successful placement of our very first batch validates both the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built," Professor Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-Guwahati, said.

For Rahul Mehta, founder of the Mehta Family Foundation, the outcome demonstrates the vision behind establishing the School.

"The success of the inaugural graduating class is a testament to the dedication of IIT Guwahati’s faculty and the talent of its students. Our partnership to establish the School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence was built on a shared vision to empower the next generation of leaders in this transformative field," he said.

The curriculum included a one-year project component where students worked on cutting-edge problems such as deepfake detection, large language model automation, conversational AI, multimodal healthcare, federated learning and robotics.

Ratnajit Bhattacharjee, Head of the School, added, "Our pride lies in the diversity of outcomes. Some graduates are stepping into leadership-track roles in industry, while others are moving into advanced research. That flexibility shows the strength of the programme in preparing adaptable, world-class problem solvers." The School also offers MTech, PhD and online BSc (Hons) programmes, drawing students from across India and abroad.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Oct 2025
14:06 PM
IIT IIT Guwahati AI Placement Drive
