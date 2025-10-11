WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Reopens; WBMCC Revises Full Counselling Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has reopened the registration and online payment window for the third round of WB NEET UG 2025 counselling, which had earlier concluded on October 8. Along with reopening the portal, the committee has also revised the entire counselling schedule.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has reopened the registration and online payment window for the third round of WB NEET UG 2025 counselling, which had earlier concluded on October 8. Along with reopening the portal, the committee has also revised the entire counselling schedule in line with the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The decision comes after MCC added new MBBS and BDS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), which have now been included in the updated seat matrix. As per the revised tentative schedule, NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates can register and pay the online counselling fee until today, October 11, 2025, through the official WBMCC website — wbmcc.nic.in.

The candidate verification process will continue until October 14 at the designated medical colleges, following the time slots assigned by the counselling software. The verified candidate list and seat matrix will be published on October 15 (after noon).

Subsequently, the choice filling and locking window will open at 4 PM on October 15 and remain active until October 17. The round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on October 22 after 2 PM.

Selected candidates must complete the reporting and admission process on October 24, 25, and 27 between 11 AM and 4 PM. Those allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, while candidates allotted private dental colleges must report to Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College. The subsequent online stray vacancy round registration will begin from October 29 to 30, 2025.

Candidates are advised to carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the mandatory bond for verification and final admission.

Find the full revised schedule here.