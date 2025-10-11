WBJEEB Releases JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on October 18

Summary Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the board’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in The admit cards will be accessible online from October 10 to October 18, 2025

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the board’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The admit cards will be accessible online from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The examination is scheduled to take place on October 18, with two separate papers being conducted on the same day. Paper-I, which covers most of the allied science and paramedical courses, will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while Paper-II, meant exclusively for Bachelor in Hospital Administration (BHA) aspirants, will take place from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the “WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials on the new page. Submit the details to access the admit card. Download and verify the details on the admit card. Print a hard copy for use on the examination day and future reference.

Candidates must ensure that all personal and exam-related details mentioned on the admit card are accurate. It is mandatory to carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

For more updates and guidelines regarding the JENPAS UG 2025 exam, candidates are advised to regularly check the WBJEEB official website.