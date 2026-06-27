KEAM 2026

KEAM Rank List 2026 Out for All Streams - Engineering, Medical Counselling to Begin Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2026
15:16 PM

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Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the KEAM 2026 rank lists for candidates seeking admission to professional courses across the state.
Aspirants who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) examination can now access and download their respective course-wise rank lists through the official CEE Kerala portal.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the KEAM 2026 rank lists for candidates seeking admission to professional courses across the state. Aspirants who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) examination can now access and download their respective course-wise rank lists through the official CEE Kerala portal (cee.kerala.gov.in).

According to the examination authority, separate rank lists have been issued for engineering, architecture, medical and allied medical courses, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and other professional streams covered under the KEAM admission process. Candidates whose names appear in the published merit lists will become eligible to participate in the forthcoming counselling rounds, during which seats will be allotted in colleges across Kerala based on merit, preferences and availability.

CEE Kerala has clarified that only candidates securing at least 10 normalised marks in the entrance examination have been considered qualified and included in the final rank list. The qualifying criterion has been applied to determine eligibility for participation in the admission process and preparation of the final merit rankings.

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Candidates wishing to access their rank details can do so through the official website by visiting the candidate portal section. After opening the portal, applicants need to select the rank section and choose the appropriate course or stream-wise rank list. The merit list can then be downloaded and printed for future reference during the counselling and admission process.

Candidates who have secured ranks in their respective streams will be invited to participate in the admission process based on their eligibility and merit position. The counselling and seat allotment schedule is expected to be announced shortly by the examination authority.

The seat allocation process will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ ranks, reservation criteria, course preferences and seat availability in participating institutions. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor official announcements regarding counselling registration, option entry, allotment schedules and admission procedures to ensure they do not miss any important deadlines.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2026
15:17 PM
KEAM 2026 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Counselling
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