Chhattisgarh government

CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on July 12 for 341 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2026
15:21 PM

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Summary
Candidates who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download their hall tickets from the commission's official website
The CGPSC SI Preliminary Examination 2026 will be conducted on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Cadre Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download their hall tickets from the commission's official website.

The CGPSC SI Preliminary Examination 2026 will be conducted on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity card to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

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According to the commission, 63,342 candidates have qualified for the written preliminary examination after clearing the physical measurement and efficiency tests.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 341 vacancies in the Chhattisgarh Police Department, including posts such as:

  • Sub-Inspector
  • Subedar
  • Platoon Commander

CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official CGPSC website.
  2. Click on the "Online Admit Card" or "Latest Announcements" section.
  3. Select the "Admit Card – Sub-Inspector Cadre Exam 2026" link.
  4. Log in using the registered email ID and password.
  5. Verify the details and download the admit card.
  6. Take a printout for use on the examination day.

The preliminary examination will be conducted across all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh.

Major examination centres have been established in cities including Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur to facilitate candidates appearing for the recruitment examination.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their examination centre, reporting time and personal information. They should reach the allotted venue well before the reporting time and follow all examination-day instructions issued by the commission.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2026
15:22 PM
Chhattisgarh government CGPSC Admit Card
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