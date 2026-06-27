RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2026 Expected Today; Objection Window Likely Till July 5

Summary Once available, candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key, question paper, response sheet and recorded responses through the official RRB websites by logging in with their credentials The recruitment drive under CEN 07/2025 aims to fill 3,058 Undergraduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 Answer Key 2026 on June 27, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted under CEN 07/2025. However, the provisional answer key had not been released at the time of writing.

Once available, candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key, question paper, response sheet and recorded responses through the official RRB websites by logging in with their credentials.

The answer key will enable candidates to compare their recorded responses with the provisional answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

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The recruitment drive under CEN 07/2025 aims to fill 3,058 Undergraduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) vacancies.

Candidates applying for these posts were required to have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. The prescribed age limit was 18 to 30 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) consisted of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks and was conducted over 90 minutes.

The paper included:

General Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions (30 marks)

A negative marking of one-third mark was applicable for every incorrect response.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

After the answer key is released, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official RRB website. Click on the RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2026 (CEN 07/2025) link. Log in using the registration number and password or date of birth. View the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet. Download the documents for future reference.

According to the RRBs, if an objection is found to be valid, the objection fee—after deducting applicable bank charges—will be refunded to the same account used for making the payment. After reviewing all challenges, the boards will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for preparing the CBT-1 result.