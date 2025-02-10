Techno India University

TIU hosts International Conference on Computer, Electrical & Communication Engineering

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
16:56 PM
The event featured a distinguished keynote address by Prof Debmalya Panigrahi who shared his insightful research ideas

The event featured a distinguished keynote address by Prof Debmalya Panigrahi of Duke University, USA, who shared his insightful research ideas. Other prominent speakers included Prof Shankar Prakriya (IIT Delhi), Prof Sridharan Devarajan (IISc Bangalore), Prof Kanungo Barada Mohanty (NIT Rourkela), Prof TV Vijay Kumar (JNU), Prof Nikhil R Pal (ISI Kolkata), and Prof. Samiran Chattopadhyay (Vice-Chancellor, Techno India University and ex-Professor, Jadavpur University)

Techno India University, West Bengal, successfully hosted the IEEE International Conference on Computer, Electrical, and Communication Engineering (ICCECE) 2025 from February 7th-8th, 2025. The conference brought together leading academics, researchers, and industry experts from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements in technology and innovation.

The event featured a distinguished keynote address by Prof Debmalya Panigrahi of Duke University, USA, who shared his insightful research ideas. Other prominent speakers included Prof Shankar Prakriya (IIT Delhi), Prof Sridharan Devarajan (IISc Bangalore), Prof Kanungo Barada Mohanty (NIT Rourkela), Prof TV Vijay Kumar (JNU), Prof Nikhil R Pal (ISI Kolkata), and Prof. Samiran Chattopadhyay (Vice-Chancellor, Techno India University and ex-Professor, Jadavpur University). These experts presented groundbreaking research to a packed audience of researchers, doctoral candidates, and PhD aspirants.

Techno India University is committed to fostering innovation through practical application and real-world problem-solving. The conference emphasized this commitment with pre-conference Tutorial Sessions on February 6th, led by industry experts Avikal Goel from Microsoft and Sarthak Gupta from Google. These sessions provided undergraduate students with valuable guidance on industry trends, internship opportunities, and developing fundable projects. Goel emphasized the importance of fundamental engineering principles, while Gupta highlighted the need for broad domain knowledge in today's competitive landscape.

A highlight of the conference was the Chancellor’s Conclave, featuring a performance by veteran artist Rupankar Bagchi, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage to the international audience.

ICCECE 2025 maintained a rigorous 24% acceptance rate for research papers, ensuring the presentation of high-quality work. Participants represented institutions from across India and countries including the United States, Turkey, Morocco, Botswana, and Nepal.

Building on the success of ICCECE 2025, Techno India University is already looking forward to hosting ICCECE 2026, scheduled for February 5th-7th, 2026.

