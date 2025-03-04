SKF Hosts TechMedFusion 2025 – A Groundbreaking Confluence of Science, Tech, and Medicine

Summary The Supreme Knowledge Foundation campus buzzed with intellectual energy and innovation as it hosted TechMedFusion 2025 on February 27, 2025, in celebration of National Science Day. This pioneering event served as a dynamic platform for visionaries, researchers, and students to explore the seamless integration of technology, medicine, and science.

The Supreme Knowledge Foundation campus buzzed with intellectual energy and innovation as it hosted TechMedFusion 2025 on February 27, 2025, in celebration of National Science Day. This pioneering event served as a dynamic platform for visionaries, researchers, and students to explore the seamless integration of technology, medicine, and science. The Telegraph Online Edugraph was the Digital Media Partner for the event.

Judges evaluating participants in the Mixology competition. Supreme Knowledge Foundation

A Convergence of Ideas and Innovation

TechMedFusion 2025 was a powerhouse of cutting-edge tech talks, insightful discussions, and multidisciplinary competitions designed to inspire the next generation of innovators. The event’s hallmark was a series of interdisciplinary competitions, where participants presented groundbreaking ideas and solutions. These contests fostered teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills, cultivating a culture of ingenuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key focus of the event was the integration of science, technological advancements, and sustainability. Sessions emphasised eco-friendly innovations, sustainable medical solutions, and the role of technology in addressing environmental challenges. The event championed responsible innovation, urging participants to develop solutions that strike a balance between technological progress and environmental conservation.

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Dr Souma Guha Mallick, Vice-Chairman (SKF); Debeshi Guha Mallick; Prof B N Basu, Distinguished Adjunct Professor; Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) & Department Chair CSE and IT Studies; and Dr Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) & CAO, SKF. Adding further prestige to the occasion, Abhishek Roy Choudhury, Senior Scientist at Embedded Device & Intelligent Systems Division, TCS Innovation Lab, Kolkata, delivered a compelling technical talk on ‘Sustainability with Remote Sensing’ to kickstart the event.

Prof Sarit Pal, Retired Professor, Dept of Electronics and Communication, Dr B C Roy Engineering College was felicitated by Prof B N Basu, Distinguished Adjunct Professor. Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Celebrating the essence of National Science Day, the event was further enriched by a special address from Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director, Centre for Development of Telematics, Ministry of Communication and IT, Delhi, India. His insights highlighted the crucial role of technology in driving advancements across multiple disciplines.

A Day Packed with Innovation and Creativity

Following the keynote sessions, the campus came alive with an array of exciting competitions and exhibitions, including Technical Poster Presentation, Ideathon, Florist Competition, Mixology Competition, Commercial Design with Pencil Sketch Competition, Prachir Patrika (Wall Magazine Competitions), and Model Competition.

Over 250 students actively participated in these competitions, showcasing their skills and ideas before a panel of esteemed judges, including Prof Partha Pratim Sarkar from the Department of Electronics and Communication, Kalyani University, and Prof Sarit Pal, Retired Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication, Dr B C Roy Engineering College.

Prof Partha Pratim Sarkar from the Dept of Electronics and Communication, Kalyani University, and Prof Sarit Pal, Retired Professor, Dept of Electronics and Communication, Dr B C Roy Engineering College; judging the students at IdeaStrike competition. Supreme Knowledge Foundation

The event culminated in a valedictory session, where winners across various competitions were honoured and awarded for their exemplary contributions.

TechMedFusion 2025 at Supreme Knowledge Foundation emerged as a resounding success, bridging the gap between science and innovation. The event left attendees inspired and motivated, reinforcing the significance of collaboration, discovery, and responsible technological advancement.

As the curtains fell, the spirit of National Science Day resonated, encouraging participants to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.