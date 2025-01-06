Workshop

TalkClubb's Workshop on Art of Parenting at Jadavpur University

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
13:28 PM

Jadavpur University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This workshop is thoughtfully designed for parents, caregivers, metal health professionals and educators, offering valuable insights into the emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges children face
The session will cover essential topics like nurturing emotional well-being, encouraging self-worth, and teaching social adaptability

TalkClubb, a trusted platform for personal growth and community engagement, is hosting an enlightening workshop on The Art of Parenting on Saturday, 11th January 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the K.P. Basu Memorial Hall, Jadavpur University Main Campus.

This workshop is thoughtfully designed for parents, caregivers, metal health professionals and educators, offering valuable insights into the emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges children face. The focus will be on practical strategies to nurture emotional intelligence, build self-esteem, and develop social skills, helping participants foster stronger, more supportive relationships with children.

The session will cover essential topics like nurturing emotional well-being, encouraging self-worth, and teaching social adaptability. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow parents and educators, exchanging experiences and learning from experts in a warm, welcoming environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

TalkClubb’s workshop promises a safe space for learning and growth, helping shape a more compassionate and understanding world for children. By attending, you will gain tools to create a positive impact on your child’s life and contribute to a kinder society.

*Details:*

Date: Saturday, 11th January 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: K.P. Basu Memorial Hall, Jadavpur University Main Campus

Registration Fees: Rs 400

Registration Link: [https://forms.gle/djMBAiRSSRqzBYhQ6](https://forms.gle/djMBAiRSSRqzBYhQ6)

G-pay: 7003423719

Includes: Snacks & Participation Certificate

Come, join us in shaping a brighter future for our children.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
13:29 PM
Workshop Parenting Jadavpur University
Similar stories
The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas
Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among unde. . .

Vice Principal Sudeshna Bannerjee delivered the Vote of Thanks.
The BSS School

The BSS School Celebrates Platinum Jubilee with 'The Global Girl' and Tower Clock

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Sports Fest, 'Shaurya 2025': A Celebration of Valor and Glory"

DPS Ranchi

Unparalleled enthusiasm and energy witnessed as DPS Ranchi celebrates Annual Sports D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Releases Class 8 and 9 Timetable 2024: Exam Dates Inside

MP NEET PG 2024

Revised Counselling Dates for MP NEET PG 2024 Announced: Detail

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Result 2024 for CBT 1 - Check Qualifying Marks and Key Updates

WB SET 2024

WB SET Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today - Steps to Raise Challenges

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details