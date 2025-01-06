TalkClubb's Workshop on Art of Parenting at Jadavpur University

Summary This workshop is thoughtfully designed for parents, caregivers, metal health professionals and educators, offering valuable insights into the emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges children face The session will cover essential topics like nurturing emotional well-being, encouraging self-worth, and teaching social adaptability

TalkClubb, a trusted platform for personal growth and community engagement, is hosting an enlightening workshop on The Art of Parenting on Saturday, 11th January 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the K.P. Basu Memorial Hall, Jadavpur University Main Campus.

This workshop is thoughtfully designed for parents, caregivers, metal health professionals and educators, offering valuable insights into the emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges children face. The focus will be on practical strategies to nurture emotional intelligence, build self-esteem, and develop social skills, helping participants foster stronger, more supportive relationships with children.

The session will cover essential topics like nurturing emotional well-being, encouraging self-worth, and teaching social adaptability. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow parents and educators, exchanging experiences and learning from experts in a warm, welcoming environment.

TalkClubb’s workshop promises a safe space for learning and growth, helping shape a more compassionate and understanding world for children. By attending, you will gain tools to create a positive impact on your child’s life and contribute to a kinder society.

*Details:*

Date: Saturday, 11th January 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: K.P. Basu Memorial Hall, Jadavpur University Main Campus

Registration Fees: Rs 400

Registration Link: [https://forms.gle/djMBAiRSSRqzBYhQ6](https://forms.gle/djMBAiRSSRqzBYhQ6)

G-pay: 7003423719

Includes: Snacks & Participation Certificate

Come, join us in shaping a brighter future for our children.