WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Today? Calcutta HC Refuses to Interfere with Timeline; Check Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Calcutta High Court’s division bench on Thursday declined to interfere with a single bench order directing the publication of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results within a fixed deadline.
The WBJEE results, originally due on August 7, were delayed following disputes over OBC certificates.

The Calcutta High Court’s division bench on Thursday declined to interfere with a single bench order directing the publication of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results within a fixed deadline of August 22, with 7% reservation for OBC candidates recognised before 2010.

The bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De noted that the single bench had already issued specific directions, and the matter is also pending before the Supreme Court, which may hear the case next week. The division bench clarified that no fresh order would be passed at this stage, with the next hearing scheduled for September 2.

The WBJEE results, originally due on August 7, were delayed following disputes over OBC certificates. Justice Kaushik Chanda of the single bench had earlier set aside the merit list and instructed the preparation of a fresh list based on the 66 OBC communities identified prior to 2010, while continuing with the 7% OBC reservation. The state government has since challenged this order in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the WBJEE Board issued a notice on August 18 asking candidates to update their caste, tribe, or community details and upload relevant certificates on the official website, with the submission window closing yesterday. A separate PIL demanding early publication of results also came up before the division bench, but no intervention was made in view of the single bench’s order.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
10:06 AM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board JEE results
Similar stories
SSC 2025

Selection Post Phase 13 - SSC Releases New Notice Regarding Exam Dates; City Slip Tod. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Notice Issued; Check Revised Last Da. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combination List Released: Submission Steps and Application Sched. . .

HTET 2024

HTET Result 2024 Update: Biometric Verification Mandatory Before Declaration, List Re. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC 2025

Selection Post Phase 13 - SSC Releases New Notice Regarding Exam Dates; City Slip Tod. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Notice Issued; Check Revised Last Da. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combination List Released: Submission Steps and Application Sched. . .

HTET 2024

HTET Result 2024 Update: Biometric Verification Mandatory Before Declaration, List Re. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Answer Key to Be Released for the First Time in 2025! Schedule & Details by N. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Recruitment Cycle Cut to 6–10 Months with Key Reforms: Minister Informs Rajya S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality