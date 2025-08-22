WBJEE Result 2025 Today? Calcutta HC Refuses to Interfere with Timeline; Check Updates

Summary The Calcutta High Court’s division bench on Thursday declined to interfere with a single bench order directing the publication of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results within a fixed deadline. The WBJEE results, originally due on August 7, were delayed following disputes over OBC certificates.

The Calcutta High Court’s division bench on Thursday declined to interfere with a single bench order directing the publication of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results within a fixed deadline of August 22, with 7% reservation for OBC candidates recognised before 2010.

The bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De noted that the single bench had already issued specific directions, and the matter is also pending before the Supreme Court, which may hear the case next week. The division bench clarified that no fresh order would be passed at this stage, with the next hearing scheduled for September 2.

The WBJEE results, originally due on August 7, were delayed following disputes over OBC certificates. Justice Kaushik Chanda of the single bench had earlier set aside the merit list and instructed the preparation of a fresh list based on the 66 OBC communities identified prior to 2010, while continuing with the 7% OBC reservation. The state government has since challenged this order in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the WBJEE Board issued a notice on August 18 asking candidates to update their caste, tribe, or community details and upload relevant certificates on the official website, with the submission window closing yesterday. A separate PIL demanding early publication of results also came up before the division bench, but no intervention was made in view of the single bench’s order.