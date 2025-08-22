HTET 2024

HTET Result 2024 Update: Biometric Verification Mandatory Before Declaration, List Released

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
09:46 AM

Summary
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to announce the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 results soon.
Ahead of the announcement, the board has made it mandatory for candidates to complete the biometric verification process, without which their results will not be released.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is set to announce the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 results soon. The results will be declared on the official website, bseh.org.in. Ahead of the announcement, the board has made it mandatory for candidates to complete the biometric verification process, without which their results will not be released.

To ensure a smooth process, the BSEH has established district-wise biometric verification centres across all 22 districts of Haryana. The verification is scheduled to be held on August 25 and 26, 2025. Candidates from outside Haryana may also visit their respective district headquarters to complete the process. In exceptional cases, verification can be conducted at any of the designated centres within the districts. The board has already published the complete list of centres where shortlisted candidates are required to report.

Candidates whose roll numbers are included in the official list uploaded on the BSEH website are required to appear for biometric verification. They must carry their original HTET admit card along with a valid photo identification document. The board has also assured that notifications regarding verification will be sent to candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email IDs, as provided during the application process.

The BSEH has strictly mentioned that candidates who fail to undergo biometric verification on the scheduled dates will not have their HTET 2024 results declared. This step has been introduced to maintain transparency and authenticity in the examination process. Once the verification process concludes, the HTET 2024 results will be made available online for all verified candidates.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
09:47 AM
HTET 2024 HTET Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test BSEH Board of School Education Haryana Result
