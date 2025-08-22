IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Notice Issued; Check Revised Last Date

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam. Initially, the deadline was set for August 21, 2025, but in response to requests from candidates, the board has decided to extend the IBPS Clerk 2025 application process.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam till August 28, 2025. Candidates who missed the earlier deadline now have more time to complete their applications online through the official website: ibps.in. Initially, the deadline was set for August 21, 2025, but in response to requests from candidates, the board has decided to extend the IBPS Clerk 2025 application process.

Only candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply, and they must note that the application form will not be considered complete without the payment of the prescribed fee. Those who have already registered earlier do not need to apply again. The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment process will be held in two stages – the preliminary exam on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, followed by the mains exam on November 29, 2025.

To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official IBPS website, register using their details, log in with the system-generated credentials, upload scanned documents including a photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration, fill out all mandatory fields, and pay the application fee online before the final submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the official notice here.