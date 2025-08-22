NEET PG Answer Key to Be Released for the First Time in 2025! Schedule & Details by NBEMS

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET PG 2025 answer key and candidates’ response sheets will be made available online shortly. This decision comes after the Supreme Court directed the exam authority to publish raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula for the postgraduate medical entrance test.

In a landmark move to ensure transparency, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET PG 2025 answer key and candidates’ response sheets will be made available online shortly. This decision comes after the Supreme Court directed the exam authority to publish raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula for the postgraduate medical entrance test.

NBEMS informed that it is developing a dedicated online portal for displaying the answer key and marked responses. Since the sequence of questions and options in NEET PG 2025 varied for each candidate, the question ID numbers, correct answer key responses will be shown in alignment with the master question paper for clarity. Candidates will be able to access their answer keys and response sheets by logging into their applicant accounts on the official NBEMS website.

The board further confirmed that, along with the answer key, the score awarded for each question—based on the evaluation scheme mentioned in the NEET PG 2025 information bulletin—will also be displayed. This marks the first time such a step has been taken in NEET PG, following years of demands from aspirants for greater transparency.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3 in a single shift after the Supreme Court directed NBEMS to discontinue the earlier two-shift format, citing arbitrariness. The result was declared on August 19 for around 2.42 lakh candidates, with Dr Pooshan Mohapatra of SCB Medical College, Cuttack, emerging as the topper by securing 707 out of 800 marks.

Earlier in April, NBEMS had faced criticism after announcing that raw scores would not be disclosed, leading to widespread discontent among aspirants. The Supreme Court’s intervention and subsequent orders, including stricter measures against seat blocking during counselling, have now reshaped the way NEET PG is being conducted.

This year’s cut-offs have also dropped, reflecting the impact of reforms in the examination process. With the release of answer keys and response sheets around the corner, candidates are awaiting further clarity on their performance and evaluation.