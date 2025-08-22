GATE 2026 Two-Paper Combination List Released: Submission Steps and Application Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 two-paper combination list. Candidates appearing for two papers must choose from the officially approved combinations only, as those opting beyond the list will not be permitted to register.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 two-paper combination list, offering candidates the flexibility to select a second test paper along with their primary one. Candidates appearing for two papers must choose from the officially approved combinations only, as those opting beyond the list will not be permitted to register.

“Combinations other than the listed ones are NOT allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration. We may open up additional two-paper combinations at a later date, which will be notified on the GATE 2026 website. This is subject to the availability of infrastructure and scheduling feasibility,” the official website informed.

GATE 2026 will be conducted in English on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 in two shifts. Eligible candidates can register on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, starting August 25. IIT Guwahati has also stated that additional combinations may be introduced later, subject to infrastructure availability and scheduling feasibility. However, the exam centre for the second paper may differ from the first, though within the same city. In case of cancellation of any listed combination, the fee for the second paper will be refunded to the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the updates, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new sectional paper, Energy Science (XE-1), under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. In total, 30 test papers will be available in GATE 2026, including both full and sectional papers, ensuring candidates a wider choice of subjects.