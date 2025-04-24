St Xavier's College

Xavier’s Management Society Hosts Power-Packed XMC 2025, A Celebration of Young Leaders

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
14:01 PM

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Xavier’s Management Society at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata recently wrapped up one of its most anticipated annual events — XMC 2025, an international convention of management students that brought together bright minds and future leaders from across India and beyond.
Held from April 2 to April 9, the week-long event was a dynamic confluence of competition, learning, and leadership.

The Xavier’s Management Society at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata recently wrapped up one of its most anticipated annual events — XMC 2025, an international convention of management students that brought together bright minds and future leaders from across India and beyond. Held from April 2 to April 9, the week-long event was a dynamic confluence of competition, learning, and leadership.

Designed to test business acumen in real-world scenarios, XMC 2025 challenged participants with intense, competitive rounds while offering a rich platform to showcase talent, sharpen skills, and gain vital insights into today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape.

A special highlight of the event was an inspiring session by renowned orator and singer Ms Jaya Kishori.

A special highlight of the event was an inspiring session by renowned orator and singer Ms Jaya Kishori. St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Students from top institutions like St Xavier’s University Kolkata, Scottish Church College, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, JD Birla Institute Kolkata, The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India Kolkata, Bhawanipur Education Society College, and Loreto College joined the convention, adding to its vibrant, competitive spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special highlight of the event was an inspiring session by renowned orator and singer Ms Jaya Kishori, whose words of wisdom and spiritual reflections left an indelible mark on participants. The convention also witnessed a memorable felicitation ceremony, with Father Principal Reverend Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, and other dignitaries honoring distinguished guests and faculty for their invaluable contributions.

Covering everything from management, finance, HR, marketing to sports and innovation, XMC 2025 wasn’t just a competition — it was a transformative leadership experience that prepared students to face tomorrow’s business challenges with confidence and creativity.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
14:02 PM
St Xavier's College
Similar stories
UEM Jaipur

Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

The event is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025
DroidFest 2025

DroidFest 2025: Paving the Way for New-Age Applications Powered by Kotlin & AI

DPS Ruby Park

‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

UEM Jaipur

Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Application Edit Window Opens - Check Link and Editable Fields

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

Shree Jain Vidyalaya
Kolkata schools

More than just marks: Magic in every momentchan

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality