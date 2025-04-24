Xavier’s Management Society Hosts Power-Packed XMC 2025, A Celebration of Young Leaders

Summary The Xavier’s Management Society at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata recently wrapped up one of its most anticipated annual events — XMC 2025, an international convention of management students that brought together bright minds and future leaders from across India and beyond. Held from April 2 to April 9, the week-long event was a dynamic confluence of competition, learning, and leadership.

The Xavier’s Management Society at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata recently wrapped up one of its most anticipated annual events — XMC 2025, an international convention of management students that brought together bright minds and future leaders from across India and beyond. Held from April 2 to April 9, the week-long event was a dynamic confluence of competition, learning, and leadership.

Designed to test business acumen in real-world scenarios, XMC 2025 challenged participants with intense, competitive rounds while offering a rich platform to showcase talent, sharpen skills, and gain vital insights into today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape.

A special highlight of the event was an inspiring session by renowned orator and singer Ms Jaya Kishori. St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Students from top institutions like St Xavier’s University Kolkata, Scottish Church College, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, JD Birla Institute Kolkata, The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India Kolkata, Bhawanipur Education Society College, and Loreto College joined the convention, adding to its vibrant, competitive spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special highlight of the event was an inspiring session by renowned orator and singer Ms Jaya Kishori, whose words of wisdom and spiritual reflections left an indelible mark on participants. The convention also witnessed a memorable felicitation ceremony, with Father Principal Reverend Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, and other dignitaries honoring distinguished guests and faculty for their invaluable contributions.

Covering everything from management, finance, HR, marketing to sports and innovation, XMC 2025 wasn’t just a competition — it was a transformative leadership experience that prepared students to face tomorrow’s business challenges with confidence and creativity.