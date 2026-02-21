MHT CET 2026 Application Dates Revised; Check New Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — till February 24 Students seeking admission to engineering (PCM) and pharmacy (PCB) programmes will also be allowed to submit their applications with a late fee of ?500 from February 25 to 27

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the MHT CET 2026 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — till February 24.

Students seeking admission to engineering (PCM) and pharmacy (PCB) programmes will also be allowed to submit their applications with a late fee of ₹500 from February 25 to February 27.

Revised Exam Schedule

As per the updated schedule:

MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) First attempt: April 11 to April 26 Second attempt: May 10 to May 17

The CET Cell has also extended the registration window for other professional courses.

MBA and MMS Registration deadline extended till February 25 First attempt exam: April 6 to April 8 Second attempt: May 9

MHMCT and MCA Registration deadline extended till February 23 MHMCT exam: March 25 MCA exam: March 30

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the revised timelines and verify all details before submission. Further updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions will be made available on the official website.