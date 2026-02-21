Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Dates Revised; Check New Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2026
13:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — till February 24
Students seeking admission to engineering (PCM) and pharmacy (PCB) programmes will also be allowed to submit their applications with a late fee of ?500 from February 25 to 27

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the MHT CET 2026 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — till February 24.

Students seeking admission to engineering (PCM) and pharmacy (PCB) programmes will also be allowed to submit their applications with a late fee of ₹500 from February 25 to February 27.

Revised Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the updated schedule:

  • MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) First attempt: April 11 to April 26 Second attempt: May 10 to May 17
  • First attempt: April 11 to April 26
  • Second attempt: May 10 to May 17

The CET Cell has also extended the registration window for other professional courses.

  • MBA and MMS Registration deadline extended till February 25 First attempt exam: April 6 to April 8 Second attempt: May 9
  • Registration deadline extended till February 25
  • First attempt exam: April 6 to April 8
  • Second attempt: May 9
  • MHMCT and MCA Registration deadline extended till February 23 MHMCT exam: March 25 MCA exam: March 30
  • Registration deadline extended till February 23
  • MHMCT exam: March 25
  • MCA exam: March 30

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the revised timelines and verify all details before submission. Further updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions will be made available on the official website.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2026
13:38 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET MHT CET 2026
Similar stories
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 Timing Revised! Check Updated Schedule

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah Announces Major Recruitment Drive in J&K for 2026; 30,000 Vacancies to . . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan PTET 2026 Applications Live; Admit Card Details Awaited, Check Vacancies

CLAT 2026

Allahabad HC Stays Order on CLAT UG 2026 Merit List Revision - Check Counselling Upda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 Timing Revised! Check Updated Schedule

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah Announces Major Recruitment Drive in J&K for 2026; 30,000 Vacancies to . . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan PTET 2026 Applications Live; Admit Card Details Awaited, Check Vacancies

CLAT 2026

Allahabad HC Stays Order on CLAT UG 2026 Merit List Revision - Check Counselling Upda. . .

Swami Vivekananda University

Swami Vivekananda University Hosts International Conference on Media Literacy and Civ. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Out; Registration Begins for AC Posts - Link and Vacancy . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality