UPSC 2026

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Out; Registration Begins for AC Posts - Link and Vacancy Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2026
11:52 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the UPSC CAPF 2026 examination.
The recruitment drive invites applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the UPSC CAPF 2026 examination. The recruitment drive invites applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in, until March 12, 2026.

The UPSC CAPF Examination is a national-level competitive test conducted to recruit Group A officers in various Central Armed Police Forces. Successful candidates are appointed as Assistant Commandants in forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This year, the total number of tentative vacancies announced by the Commission is 349 posts.

Vacancy Details

  • BSF - 108
  • CRPF - 106
  • ITBP - 12
  • SSB - 53
  • CISF - 70

Important Dates

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply online is March 12, 2026. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released in July 2026, ahead of the examination. The result date will be announced later by UPSC.

The written test is generally conducted in offline mode using pen and paper. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to subsequent stages, including physical and interview rounds.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet specific eligibility conditions to apply for the examination. In terms of educational qualifications, candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. Final-year students are permitted to apply provisionally; however, they must produce proof of graduation at the time specified, typically before the interview stage.

Regarding age criteria, candidates must generally be between 20 and 25 years as of the prescribed cut-off date. Age relaxation benefits apply to candidates belonging to reserved categories, in accordance with government rules. Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply, although certain categories of subjects from Nepal and Bhutan may also qualify under specified conditions.

Aspirants are advised to carefully review the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, and other instructions provided in the official notification before applying.

Find the direct links here: registration and notice

Last updated on 21 Feb 2026
11:52 AM
