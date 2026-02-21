Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 Timing Revised! Check Updated Schedule

Summary The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially revised the timing for the Social Science paper of the Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Examination 2026. The board clarified that the change has been made to prevent a scheduling conflict with the Second PUC examinations.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially revised the timing for the Social Science paper of the Karnataka SSLC 3rd Preparatory Examination 2026. As per the latest circular, the Social Science exam will now be conducted at 2 PM on February 28, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled 10 AM session.

The board clarified that the change has been made to prevent a scheduling conflict with the Second PUC examinations, which are also slated for February 28, 2026. The decision aims to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of both examinations across centres without administrative or logistical complications.

According to the official notification, the SSLC 3rd State Level Preparatory Examination timetable had already been announced earlier, with exams commencing from February 23, 2026. However, due to the overlap with the Second PUC examination on February 28, the board decided to reschedule only the Social Science paper to the afternoon session.

The board further informed that the Social Science question paper will be made available on the school login portal at 12.30 PM on the day of the examination. Schools must download and print the question paper through the official portal before the commencement of the exam. Institutions have been instructed to conduct the examination in an organised and systematic manner, adhering to all prescribed guidelines related to printing, distribution, and supervision.

The Karnataka board has confirmed that no other changes have been made to the SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam 2026 schedule. The dates and timings for all other subjects, including language papers, Mathematics, and Science, remain as previously notified.

Revised SSLC 3rd Preparatory Exam Schedule

Students should carefully review the updated timetable to avoid confusion. The schedule is as follows:

February 23, 2026: First Language

February 24, 2026: Mathematics

February 25, 2026: Second Language

February 26, 2026: Third Language

February 27, 2026: Science

February 28, 2026 (2 PM): Social Science

The board has directed all high school principals to prominently display the revised exam timing on school notice boards. Additionally, District Deputy Directors (Administration) have been instructed to ensure that the updated information is communicated to all concerned students promptly.