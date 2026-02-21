Rajasthan PTET 2026 Applications Live; Admit Card Details Awaited, Check Vacancies

Summary Eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed programmes in the state can apply through the official website, ptetvmoukota2026.in The PTET is a mandatory entrance examination for admission to the 2-year B.Ed and 4-year Integrated B.Ed courses offered by teacher education institutions across Rajasthan

Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the official notification for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 and commenced the online application process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed programmes in the state can apply through the official website, ptetvmoukota2026.in.

The PTET is a mandatory entrance examination for admission to the 2-year B.Ed and 4-year Integrated B.Ed courses offered by teacher education institutions across Rajasthan. The last date to submit the online application form is March 20, 2026, while the examination is expected to be conducted in June 2026.

According to the notification, the application fee is ₹500 for candidates of all categories. The exact date of examination and release of admit cards will be announced on the official website in due course.

For admission to the 2-year B.Ed course, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Relaxation in qualifying marks will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

For the 4-year Integrated B.Ed programme, applicants must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) with the minimum marks prescribed in the official notification.

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit ptetvmoukota2026.in. Click on New Registration. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, and create a password. Log in using your registered credentials. Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and category information. Upload your photograph, signature, and required documents. Pay the application fee of ₹500. Review all entered details carefully. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details before final submission and keep a printed copy of the application form for future reference.

Further updates regarding the admit card and detailed examination schedule will be made available on the official website.