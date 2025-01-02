Join SKF’s 6-Day Online FDP to Build the Future of Indian Startups Through Neo Computing

Summary Supreme Knowledge Foundation is set to launch an ambitious 6-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Building the Next Wave of Indian Startups with Advanced Computing Technologies’. Scheduled from January 6 to January 11, 2025, this initiative is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under its prestigious ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme.

Supreme Knowledge Foundation is set to launch an ambitious 6-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled ‘Building the Next Wave of Indian Startups with Advanced Computing Technologies’. Scheduled from January 6 to January 11, 2025, this initiative is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under its prestigious ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme. The Telegraph Online Edugraph is proud to partner as the digital media partner for this historic event.

This FDP aims to delve into the transformative potential of advanced computing technologies in shaping India’s startup ecosystem. With India emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing startup hubs, innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Quantum Computing, and Edge Computing are redefining industries and creating opportunities to address complex challenges.

The programme is meticulously designed to equip faculty members, researchers, and mentors with the knowledge and tools needed to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Participants will explore strategies to integrate advanced computing into entrepreneurial projects, ensuring higher education institutions become breeding grounds for innovation and enterprise.

The FDP’s key objectives include:

Offering an in-depth understanding of advanced computing technologies and their role in startups.

Nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within academic institutions.

Crafting actionable roadmaps for incorporating technology-driven entrepreneurship into academic curricula.

Participants can look forward to a dynamic lineup of interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on workshops led by an impressive roster of experts from academia, industry, and the startup ecosystem. Speakers include distinguished professionals from globally renowned institutions and organisations such as:

University of Oregon, USA

IIT Kanpur

ISI Kolkata

Calcutta University

MAKAUT

Chegg Inc., USA

Accenture

TCS

Wipro

Adani AI Labs

IBM

The event is expected to attract more than 100 participants, including faculty members, research scholars, industry professionals, and postgraduate students from over 50 institutions and organisations nationwide.

Why Attend?

This FDP provides a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders and innovators, bridging the gap between academia and the startup ecosystem. It promises to be a transformative experience, catalysing the growth of innovation-driven education and entrepreneurship in India.

Join Supreme Knowledge Foundation in shaping the future of startups and contributing to India’s growth as a global innovation hub.

Mark your calendars: January 6–11, 2025!