NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT- Link to Result Here

Posted on 02 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates can visit the official website- mcc.nic.in and check the NEET MDS seat allotment result 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2025. Candidates can visit the official website- mcc.nic.in and check the result.

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the NEET MDS round 1 result can inform MCC till 11 am tomorrow and mail to mccresultquery@gmail.com, to report any discrepancy, after which the provisional result will be treated as ‘final’.

As many as 1,399 candidates have been allotted seats. Only those candidates who completed the NEET MDS 2025 counselling Round 1 registration and filled and locked choices within the deadline of June 30, 2025, have been considered eligible for seat allotment. College reporting will commence from July 4 to 8, 2025.

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of NEET MDS counselling
  2. Click on the link ‘Provisional Result for Round I of NEET MDS Counselling 2025’
  3. Download the PDF file
  4. Check NEET MDS 2025 seat allotment status

NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 registration will begin on July 11. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

NEET 2025 NEET MDS
