UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2025 Timetable Released- Check Vacancy Details Inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the timetable for the CAPF ACs Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the schedule on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As per the official notice, the UPSC CAPF ACs Exam 2025 will be conducted on August 3, 2025 in two shifts.The General ability and Intelligence (Objective) paper will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon, and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional) paper will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

UPSC CAPF ACs Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

UPSC CAPF ACs Admit cards will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date at upsconline.gov.in. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

UPSC 2025 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
