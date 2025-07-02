IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Ongoing at ibps.in- Apply till July 15

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in
As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is July 15, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is accepting applications for the recruitment of Hindi Officers for its Mumbai branch. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is July 15, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must be minimum 23 years, and Maximum 30 years. In other words, The candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1995 and not later than July 1, 2002.(both dates inclusive).

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at ibps.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to apply online for various posts at IBPS
  3. For new registration, click on the New Registration tab and provide the necessary information
  4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  5. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The application fee to apply for the post of IBPS Hindi Officer is Rs 1000 + bank charges as applicable. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

IBPS Recruitment application open
