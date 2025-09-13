Supreme Knowledge Foundation Hosts Placement Readiness Workshop Ahead of Campus Recruitment Season

Summary The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 students across final and pre-final year batches of B.Tech (CSE, CSE-AIML, CSBS), BCA, MCA, ECE, and B.Sc. (Cyber Security) The session was widely acknowledged as both timely and impactful, setting the right tone for the campus recruitment season ahead

With placement season knocking on the door, Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) organized an enlightening session titled “Workshop on Placement Readiness” on 20th August, 2025 at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 students across final and pre-final year batches of B.Tech (CSE, CSE-AIML, CSBS), BCA, MCA, ECE, and B.Sc. (Cyber Security).

The keynote speaker for the session was Ms. Sunetra Bhattacharya, a HR Leadership Consultant, Enabling Growth for Software & Industrial Automation Businesses. With her vast experience spanning talent acquisition, behavioral assessment, and organizational development, she offered students not just strategies to face interviews but also deeper insights into cultivating the right mindset, aligning with industry expectations, and presenting oneself with confidence and clarity. The program commenced with a warm welcome, followed by a felicitation ceremony. Later, Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies, and ECE of SKF addressed the gathering, encouraging students to take full advantage of the opportunity while expressing sincere gratitude to Ms. Sunetra Bhattacharya. Ms. Bhattacharya’s engaging delivery kept the session highly interactive, with students actively participating in discussions and posing thoughtful questions.

The event was proudly supported by The Telegraph Online Edugraph as the Digital Media Partner. Students appreciated the practical tips shared by the resource person, ranging from Job Search Strategy, Resume Building, Interview Preparation, body language and communication skills, Post Interview Activities to handling tricky interview questions. The session was nicely moderated by Dr. Koyel Chakraborty (CSE).

By the end of the session, participants felt better equipped and motivated to approach upcoming placement interviews with renewed confidence. The session was widely acknowledged as both timely and impactful, setting the right tone for the campus recruitment season ahead.