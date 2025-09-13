Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation Hosts Placement Readiness Workshop Ahead of Campus Recruitment Season

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
12:34 PM

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 students across final and pre-final year batches of B.Tech (CSE, CSE-AIML, CSBS), BCA, MCA, ECE, and B.Sc. (Cyber Security)
The session was widely acknowledged as both timely and impactful, setting the right tone for the campus recruitment season ahead

With placement season knocking on the door, Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF) organized an enlightening session titled “Workshop on Placement Readiness” on 20th August, 2025 at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 students across final and pre-final year batches of B.Tech (CSE, CSE-AIML, CSBS), BCA, MCA, ECE, and B.Sc. (Cyber Security).

The keynote speaker for the session was Ms. Sunetra Bhattacharya, a HR Leadership Consultant, Enabling Growth for Software & Industrial Automation Businesses. With her vast experience spanning talent acquisition, behavioral assessment, and organizational development, she offered students not just strategies to face interviews but also deeper insights into cultivating the right mindset, aligning with industry expectations, and presenting oneself with confidence and clarity. The program commenced with a warm welcome, followed by a felicitation ceremony. Later, Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies, and ECE of SKF addressed the gathering, encouraging students to take full advantage of the opportunity while expressing sincere gratitude to Ms. Sunetra Bhattacharya. Ms. Bhattacharya’s engaging delivery kept the session highly interactive, with students actively participating in discussions and posing thoughtful questions.

The event was proudly supported by The Telegraph Online Edugraph as the Digital Media Partner. Students appreciated the practical tips shared by the resource person, ranging from Job Search Strategy, Resume Building, Interview Preparation, body language and communication skills, Post Interview Activities to handling tricky interview questions. The session was nicely moderated by Dr. Koyel Chakraborty (CSE).

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of the session, participants felt better equipped and motivated to approach upcoming placement interviews with renewed confidence. The session was widely acknowledged as both timely and impactful, setting the right tone for the campus recruitment season ahead.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
12:36 PM
Supreme Knowledge Foundation college events Workshop
Similar stories
Silver jubilee year

Heritage Institute of Technology Celebrates 24th Foundation Day, Launches Silver Jubi. . .

Flashmob

CRUX 2025: Pre-Event Kicks Off with Powerful Flashmob on Mental Health at Victoria Me. . .

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Welcomes Inaugural IPM Batch with Vision for Future Leaders

Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Gears Up for ‘Words on Wings 2025’ Literary Fest!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

Rajasthan police

CCTV, Signal Jammers, Control Room - Rajasthan Police Exam 2025 Begins Under Tight Se. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality