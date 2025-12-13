UP NEET UG 2025 Round 5 BDS Merit List Released; Choice Filling Underway

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 5 merit list for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025. As per the official notification, 281 candidates have qualified in the fifth round of state-level counselling conducted for dental admissions.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 5 merit list for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme. As per the official notification, 281 candidates have qualified in the fifth round of state-level counselling conducted for dental admissions.

Candidates can access the UP NEET UG 2025 Round 5 BDS merit list through the official counselling portal at upneet.gov.in. According to the released data, aspirants who have secured NEET UG 2025 scores ranging from 511 to 113 are eligible and competing for BDS seats under the state quota in this round.

Alongside the release of the merit list, the DME has also commenced the online choice-filling process for eligible candidates. Shortlisted applicants can now submit their preferred choices of dental colleges within the stipulated timeline. As part of the registration process, candidates are required to select a nodal centre for online document verification, as mentioned in the official counselling guidelines.

For candidates allotted BDS seats in this round, payment of a security deposit is mandatory. The security amount has been fixed at ₹30,000 for government dental college seats, while candidates opting for private dental colleges must deposit ₹1 lakh. Aspirants who wish to participate in counselling for both government and private institutions are also required to deposit ₹1 lakh. Those who fail to pay the security amount will not be permitted to proceed with choice filling.

DME has clarified that fresh registration is compulsory for all eligible candidates in Round 5, along with payment of a separate registration fee of ₹2,000. However, candidates who had registered earlier and remained unallotted in the first, second, third, or stray vacancy rounds, and have already paid the security deposit, are exempted from paying it again for this round.

During the counselling process, candidates must produce essential documents for verification, including Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard, reservation certificates (if applicable), and domicile certificate, wherever required.

The authority has also cautioned that candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 5 of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling but fail to take admission will forfeit their security deposit. Such candidates will also be barred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates are advised to complete all formalities carefully to avoid disqualification.