GSEB

GSEB Revises SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2026 - Check Updated Time Table and Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Dec 2025
13:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the examination schedule for the SSC and HSC board exams 2026.
Candidates appearing for the upcoming board examinations can download the updated schedule from the official websites.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the examination schedule for the SSC and HSC board exams 2026, rescheduling a set of papers that were earlier slated for March 4. As per the updated announcement, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled on March 4, 2026, will now be held between March 16 and March 18, 2026, depending on the subject and stream.

The Gujarat Board has made the revised GSEB SSC and HSC time table 2026 PDF available online for students. Candidates appearing for the upcoming board examinations can download the updated schedule from the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and are advised to carefully check the revised dates to avoid confusion.

According to the revised timetable, the GSEB SSC Social Science examination, which was earlier fixed for March 4, 2026, will now be conducted on March 18, 2026. For the HSC general stream, the paper on Basic Elements of Nama has been rescheduled from March 4 to March 17, 2026. Other major HSC general stream subjects, including History, Biology and Agriculture, Chemistry, Economics and Business Administration, Psychology and Economics, Physics, and Mathematics, will now be held on March 18, 2026 instead of the earlier date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the HSC Science stream, the Biology examination has been shifted from March 4 to March 16, 2026. Similarly, for language examinations, Sanskrit Pratham Social Science and Sanskrit Madhyama Sociology papers, originally scheduled for March 4, will now take place on March 16, 2026.

Students can access the revised timetable by visiting gsebeservice.com, clicking on the link for the Updated GSEB HSC/SSC Timetable 2026, opening the PDF displayed on the screen, and downloading it for future reference.

Find the revised timetable here.

Last updated on 13 Dec 2025
13:31 PM
GSEB Board Exam 2026 exam schedule
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 5 BDS Merit List Released; Choice Filling Underway

Educators Meet 2025

The Telegraph online Edugraph Educators Meet 2025: An Evening of Insight & Educationa. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Recruitment Calendar 2026 Out: Check Schedule for ALP, NTPC, JE, Group D Exams

WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List 2025 Out for Class 9–10 Teacher Recruitment 2025: Letter Downl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Educators Meet 2025

The Telegraph online Edugraph Educators Meet 2025: An Evening of Insight & Educationa. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 5 BDS Merit List Released; Choice Filling Underway

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Recruitment Calendar 2026 Out: Check Schedule for ALP, NTPC, JE, Group D Exams

WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List 2025 Out for Class 9–10 Teacher Recruitment 2025: Letter Downl. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Begins WB JECA 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply Till December 15

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registrations to Reopen on December 15; Revised Schedule Rele. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality