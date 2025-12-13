GSEB Revises SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2026 - Check Updated Time Table and Details

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the examination schedule for the SSC and HSC board exams 2026. Candidates appearing for the upcoming board examinations can download the updated schedule from the official websites.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has revised the examination schedule for the SSC and HSC board exams 2026, rescheduling a set of papers that were earlier slated for March 4. As per the updated announcement, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled on March 4, 2026, will now be held between March 16 and March 18, 2026, depending on the subject and stream.

The Gujarat Board has made the revised GSEB SSC and HSC time table 2026 PDF available online for students. Candidates appearing for the upcoming board examinations can download the updated schedule from the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and are advised to carefully check the revised dates to avoid confusion.

According to the revised timetable, the GSEB SSC Social Science examination, which was earlier fixed for March 4, 2026, will now be conducted on March 18, 2026. For the HSC general stream, the paper on Basic Elements of Nama has been rescheduled from March 4 to March 17, 2026. Other major HSC general stream subjects, including History, Biology and Agriculture, Chemistry, Economics and Business Administration, Psychology and Economics, Physics, and Mathematics, will now be held on March 18, 2026 instead of the earlier date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the HSC Science stream, the Biology examination has been shifted from March 4 to March 16, 2026. Similarly, for language examinations, Sanskrit Pratham Social Science and Sanskrit Madhyama Sociology papers, originally scheduled for March 4, will now take place on March 16, 2026.

Students can access the revised timetable by visiting gsebeservice.com, clicking on the link for the Updated GSEB HSC/SSC Timetable 2026, opening the PDF displayed on the screen, and downloading it for future reference.

Find the revised timetable here.