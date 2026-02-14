RRB Announces NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Exam Dates; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 examination, which will be conducted at a later stage According to the official notification, city intimation slips and travel authority passes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be made available 10 days prior to the examination, on March 12

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the RRB NTPC Graduate Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) 2026 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The CBT 1 examination will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2025.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 examination, which will be conducted at a later stage.

According to the official notification, city intimation slips and travel authority passes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be made available 10 days prior to the examination, on March 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has also mandated Aadhaar-linked biometric verification at the examination centres. “As Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be done, candidates will have to bring their original or e-verified Aadhaar to the examination centre,” the notice stated.

Further, candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification have been advised to log in to rrbapply.gov.in using their credentials to ensure smooth entry into the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates and detailed instructions regarding the examination process.