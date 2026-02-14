Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Extends KCET 2026 Registration Deadline to February 22; Exam Begins April 23

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2026
18:44 PM

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to register for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 to February 22. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

As per the revised schedule, applicants will be able to pay the KCET 2026 application fee until February 24. The authority will conduct the KCET 2026 examination on April 23 and April 24.

KEA informed that candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make corrections, if necessary, by logging into the application form portal.

According to the latest update from KEA, nearly 2.9 lakh students have completed registration using their Aadhaar numbers so far. The authority said multiple requests were received from students seeking an extension of the deadline. Considering these representations, KEA decided to extend both the registration and fee payment dates to facilitate applicants.

Further details and updates are available on the official KEA website.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2026
18:45 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority KCET 2026
