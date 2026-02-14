bseb

13.17 Lakh Students Take BSEB Intermediate Exams 2026; Class 10 Exams From Feb 17

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2026
14:15 PM

Summary
During the examination process, 71 students were expelled for unfair practices across 20 districts
On February 13, a total of 84 examination centres were set up in Patna district for 73,963 candidates. Among them, 38,037 were female students and 35,926 were male candidates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) successfully conducted the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Annual Examination 2026 for 13,17,846 students across 1,762 centres in the state.

During the examination process, 71 students were expelled for unfair practices across 20 districts. Additionally, 14 impersonators were apprehended in eight districts, according to official figures.

Patna District Overview

On February 13, a total of 84 examination centres were set up in Patna district for 73,963 candidates. Among them, 38,037 were female students and 35,926 were male candidates.

The board conducted the last day of the Intermediate Annual Examination on February 13, 2026. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and covered language subjects including Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali and Bangla for Science, Commerce and Arts students under the additional subject group.

The second shift, conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, included Computer Science and Multimedia & Web Technology for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Yoga and Physical Education examinations were held for Arts faculty candidates.

For vocational course candidates, examinations were conducted in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, and Yoga & Physical Education.

BSEB had issued admit cards to all 13,17,846 registered candidates. Of these, 6,75,844 were female students, while 6,42,002 were male candidates.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 25 in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The board has reiterated its commitment to conducting fair and transparent examinations across the state.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2026
14:16 PM
bseb Bihar Board
