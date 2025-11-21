artificial intelligence (AI)

Govt Launches Free ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Course to Train 1 Crore Citizens in AI Basics

Posted on 21 Nov 2025
13:32 PM

File Image

Summary
The Government of India has launched a free national online course titled ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ to help citizens—especially students and young professionals—gain essential knowledge about Artificial Intelligence.
The Government of India has launched a free national online course titled ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ to help citizens—especially students and young professionals—gain essential knowledge about Artificial Intelligence. Introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission, the programme aims to equip 10 million learners across the country with foundational AI skills.

According to the official press release, the self-paced course spans 4.5 hours and is designed for school and college students, educators, professionals, and anyone keen to understand AI fundamentals. The course is hosted on popular learning platforms including FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other leading ed-tech portals. Every participant who completes the programme will receive an official certificate from the Government of India, making it a valuable addition for students and job seekers exploring tech-driven career pathways.

Designed by Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of AI and Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd., the course blends global concepts with India-specific real-life examples, ensuring that learners connect easily with how AI is transforming everyday life, industries, governance, and public services. The programme emphasises ethical, responsible, and inclusive use of AI, aligning with IndiaAI’s broader vision to build a digitally empowered society.

The government has also called upon schools, universities, institutions, and organisations to partner with IndiaAI to broaden the reach of the initiative. Partners may integrate the course into their curriculum or training modules, promote it among learners, and even co-brand certificates for participants.

Accessible through futureskillsprime.in, the national course is fully free, open to all, and allows learning anytime, anywhere. With its simple and practical content, relatable Indian examples, certification opportunities, and focus on future-ready digital skills, ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ marks a significant step in strengthening India's AI-skilled workforce.

artificial intelligence (AI)
