St Xavier's College

Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolkata

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Nov 2025
15:31 PM

SXC Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, came alive with intellectual energy as Sansad 2025, the seventh edition of the institution’s flagship mock parliament event, unfolded on November 14 and 15.
More than a simulation, the event became a celebration of collaboration, civic awareness, and the collective vision of young Indians shaping tomorrow’s public discourse.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, came alive with intellectual energy as Sansad 2025, the seventh edition of the institution’s flagship mock parliament event, unfolded on November 14 and 15, 2025. Hosted by the Postgraduate and Research Department of Political Science, the two-day simulation brought together articulate and well-informed student delegates for a powerful demonstration of democratic engagement, policymaking, and youth leadership.

Glimpses from the lighting of the lamp ceremony.

Glimpses from the lighting of the lamp ceremony. SXC Kolkata

The event commenced with an inspiring Opening Ceremony at the Rohinton Kapadia (R.K.) Hall, inaugurated by Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ. He was joined by esteemed dignitaries including Rev. Dr. Joseph Kulandai, SJ, Vice-Principal and Assistant Professor of Commerce (Morning); Rev. Fr. A. Peter Arockiam, Vice-Principal of B.Com (Evening); Dr. Farhat Bano, Dean of Arts; Dr. Panchali Sen, Dean of International Studies and Programmes; Dr. Sumona Ghosh, Member Secretary of the Academic Council; and Dr. Jhumpa Mukherjee, Head of the Political Science Department. Their presence underscored the academic significance and collaborative spirit of Sansad ’25.

Across two days, discussions inside the Lok Sabha and Press Committees reflected the current socio-political complexities of India.

Across two days, discussions inside the Lok Sabha and Press Committees reflected the current socio-political complexities of India. SXC Kolkata

Across two days, discussions inside the Lok Sabha and Press Committees reflected the current socio-political complexities of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Sabha Committee, led by Speaker Sohan Paul and Vice Speaker Najeeb Anwer, engaged in a charged debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. Delegates in favour stressed the urgent need for stronger union-led mechanisms, citing illegal migration as a threat that requires centralised surveillance and alignment with evolving global standards. The Opposition countered with critical concerns over the bill’s broad definition of “foreigner,” warning that vague terminology could lead to misinterpretation and hinder fair law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Press Committee, chaired by Allen David Simon with Udipto Saha as Vice Chairman, analysed the motion on how domestic politics and partisan narratives surrounding migratory groups influence India’s neighbourhood diplomacy. Delegates showcased sharp newsroom perspectives, dissecting past incidents, border dynamics, and foreign policy nuances while maintaining ethical reporting frameworks.

Delegates showcased sharp newsroom perspectives, dissecting past incidents, border dynamics, and foreign policy nuances.

Delegates showcased sharp newsroom perspectives, dissecting past incidents, border dynamics, and foreign policy nuances. SXC Kolkata

The event concluded with an award ceremony where outstanding participants were recognised for their clarity, research, and persuasive communication. Dr. Jhumpa Mukherjee delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the steadfast efforts of the convenors Allen David Simon and Megha Das Gupta, the faculty coordinators, and the dedicated volunteer teams.

With stimulating debates, thoughtful leadership, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values, Sansad 2025 closed on a memorable note. More than a simulation, it became a celebration of collaboration, civic awareness, and the collective vision of young Indians shaping tomorrow’s public discourse.

Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
15:32 PM
St Xavier's College SXC
Similar stories
Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse ’25 Marks Biggest Intra-College Celebration at St Xavier’s University, Ko. . .

Young Innovators Program

IIT Kharagpur Opens Young Innovators Program 2025 Applications: Know All YIP Round De. . .

Brainware University

Brainware University Set to Host SAATHI: A Seminar on Sustainable Agro-Food Advanceme. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

Exams postponed

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon

AIBE XX

AIBE XX: BCI Issues Detailed Guidelines for Blind and Low-Vision Candidates Ahead of . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Key Instructions for Schools Ahead of 2026 Practical and Internal Assessm. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality