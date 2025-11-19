Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolkata

Summary St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, came alive with intellectual energy as Sansad 2025, the seventh edition of the institution’s flagship mock parliament event, unfolded on November 14 and 15. More than a simulation, the event became a celebration of collaboration, civic awareness, and the collective vision of young Indians shaping tomorrow’s public discourse.

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, came alive with intellectual energy as Sansad 2025, the seventh edition of the institution’s flagship mock parliament event, unfolded on November 14 and 15, 2025. Hosted by the Postgraduate and Research Department of Political Science, the two-day simulation brought together articulate and well-informed student delegates for a powerful demonstration of democratic engagement, policymaking, and youth leadership.

Glimpses from the lighting of the lamp ceremony. SXC Kolkata

The event commenced with an inspiring Opening Ceremony at the Rohinton Kapadia (R.K.) Hall, inaugurated by Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ. He was joined by esteemed dignitaries including Rev. Dr. Joseph Kulandai, SJ, Vice-Principal and Assistant Professor of Commerce (Morning); Rev. Fr. A. Peter Arockiam, Vice-Principal of B.Com (Evening); Dr. Farhat Bano, Dean of Arts; Dr. Panchali Sen, Dean of International Studies and Programmes; Dr. Sumona Ghosh, Member Secretary of the Academic Council; and Dr. Jhumpa Mukherjee, Head of the Political Science Department. Their presence underscored the academic significance and collaborative spirit of Sansad ’25.

Across two days, discussions inside the Lok Sabha and Press Committees reflected the current socio-political complexities of India. SXC Kolkata

Across two days, discussions inside the Lok Sabha and Press Committees reflected the current socio-political complexities of India.

The Lok Sabha Committee, led by Speaker Sohan Paul and Vice Speaker Najeeb Anwer, engaged in a charged debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. Delegates in favour stressed the urgent need for stronger union-led mechanisms, citing illegal migration as a threat that requires centralised surveillance and alignment with evolving global standards. The Opposition countered with critical concerns over the bill’s broad definition of “foreigner,” warning that vague terminology could lead to misinterpretation and hinder fair law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Press Committee, chaired by Allen David Simon with Udipto Saha as Vice Chairman, analysed the motion on how domestic politics and partisan narratives surrounding migratory groups influence India’s neighbourhood diplomacy. Delegates showcased sharp newsroom perspectives, dissecting past incidents, border dynamics, and foreign policy nuances while maintaining ethical reporting frameworks.

Delegates showcased sharp newsroom perspectives, dissecting past incidents, border dynamics, and foreign policy nuances. SXC Kolkata

The event concluded with an award ceremony where outstanding participants were recognised for their clarity, research, and persuasive communication. Dr. Jhumpa Mukherjee delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the steadfast efforts of the convenors Allen David Simon and Megha Das Gupta, the faculty coordinators, and the dedicated volunteer teams.

With stimulating debates, thoughtful leadership, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values, Sansad 2025 closed on a memorable note. More than a simulation, it became a celebration of collaboration, civic awareness, and the collective vision of young Indians shaping tomorrow's public discourse.