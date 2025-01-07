St Xavier's College

St Xavier's College to host X- Celsior to provide students key insights into the business world

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
18:52 PM
The event has commenced on January 7 and will continue till January 13

The event has commenced on January 7 and will continue till January 13

Summary
This event strives to immerse ambitious individuals in the challenges of the corporate world, encouraging them to unlock their potential through intense competition
It provides a valuable platform for students to evaluate their abilities, showcase their talent and gain insights into key aspects of the business world

St Xavier's College, Kolkata is hosting X- Celsior, a business simulation event exclusively designed for students in colleges across the city. The event has commenced on January 7 and will continue till January 13.

This event strives to immerse ambitious individuals in the challenges of the corporate world, encouraging them to unlock their potential through intense competition. It provides a valuable platform for students to evaluate their abilities, showcase their talent and gain insights into key aspects of the business world.

By engaging in these activities, participants acquire knowledge that significantly contributes to their holistic development.

X-Celsior offers a series of engaging rounds designed within the realm of management, aimed at testing students' managerial skills, challenging their understanding at every stage, and broadening their perspective on the corporate world. It stands as the first event of the regular academic calendar, open to students from all years, and attracts participants from various colleges across Kolkata.

The main highlight of X-Celsior is its corporate challenge, which offers participants a hands-on experience of the business world. This immersive event tests their strategic thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving abilities in real-time scenarios, providing a unique opportunity to simulate business dynamics and develop critical management skills.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
20:35 PM
St Xavier's College
