St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College organises Astrovaganza 2025 flagship event of Xaverian Astronomical Society

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
19:16 PM
The event was held on February 26, 27 and 28, 2025 Source: St Xavier's College (Autonomous)

Summary
The third edition of Astrovaganza 2025, the flagship event of the Xaverian Astronomical Society, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata was held on February 26, 27 and 28, 2025 marking its significance in form of being the first grand-scale long-running event of XAS.

The event witnessed a novel unfurling of the intricate patterns of the Cosmic Tapestry, in a journey through the frontiers of science, intellect and imagination, across the three-day celebration of its unfathomable grandeur.

It commenced at D’Souza Hall with an inspiring inaugural session featuring an address by Fr Principal Rev Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, followed by a thought-provoking speech from Dr. Suparna Roychowdhury, Deputy Vice President of XAS. The session concluded with the Vote of Thanks delivered by the Secretary of XAS, officially igniting the interstellar adventure.

In its course, the astro-community’s collective passion in Astronomy, was celebrated in the form of several comprehensive events including its highlight; a talk session; 'Tale of Telescopes' by Sir Tapas Baug, Associate Professor, SN Bose Centre of Basic Sciences on the February 28, in collaboration with the Postgraduate and Research Department of Physics, in celebration of National Space Day 2025.

Event Horizon, the idea presentation event, commenced next, where visionaries stood before a panel of esteemed judges—Dr. Tapati Dutta and Dr Sarbari Guha from the PG & Research Department of Physics, along with Dr Rahul Sharma from the Department of Chemistry. Each

team unravelled concepts that stretched the boundaries of possibility, mirroring the very nature of black holes: once an idea crossed the threshold, there was no turning back.

Amidst the frenzy of the cosmic extravaganza, another set of cruisers were en route to some disclosures of the encrypted Tapestry. The coding event; Code Nebula: Encrypt the Universe, inspired by the idea of Galileo as a coder, encouraged innovative problem-solving, where algorithms and functions simulated cosmic encryption. Held at CLAB-4, presided by Prof Kaushik

Goswami from the Department of Computer Science, as the esteemed judge, the event attracted all the tech enthusiasts eager to "debug the cosmos" and optimize reality.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2025
19:18 PM
St Xavier's College
