KHEL 9: St Xavier’s College NCC Unit to Host Inter-Battalion Sports Meet in Kolkata

Summary The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is set to organise KHEL 9, the ninth edition of its flagship inter-battalion sports meet, on March 15 and March 22, 2026. The annual event has grown into one of the most significant sporting gatherings for NCC cadets across southern Bengal, bringing together young participants to celebrate teamwork, discipline and sporting excellence.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, popularly known as SXCNCC, is set to organise KHEL 9, the ninth edition of its flagship inter-battalion sports meet, on March 15 and March 22, 2026. The annual event has grown into one of the most significant sporting gatherings for NCC cadets across southern Bengal, bringing together young participants to celebrate teamwork, discipline, and sporting excellence.

What began as a modest initiative to strengthen bonds among cadets from different colleges through sports has gradually evolved into the signature event of SXCNCC. Over the years, KHEL has become a vibrant platform where cadets come together to showcase not only their athletic talent but also the values of camaraderie, perseverance and healthy competition that define the spirit of the National Cadet Corps.

The upcoming edition is expected to witness participation from more than 22 colleges representing 15 NCC units, with over 1,100 cadets competing in a wide range of sporting disciplines. Events scheduled for the meet include Martial Arts, Football, Kho-Kho, Tug of War, Volleyball, Shot Put, Basketball, Badminton, Cricket, and Track and Field competitions, such as relay races and the 100-metre sprint. Beyond competition, these events provide cadets with opportunities to develop leadership skills, coordination, and mutual respect.

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The first day of the competition, March 15, will take place at St Lawrence High School in Ballygunge, where preliminary rounds and most of the sporting events will be conducted. The second day, scheduled for March 22, will be hosted at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. The day will feature any remaining finals and will culminate in the Closing Ceremony and prize distribution at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, where the overall champion of KHEL 9 will be announced.

The event will be honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Amarpal Singh Chahal, Sena Medal, Additional Director General of the NCC, whose participation is expected to motivate and inspire the young cadets.

The organisers have also expressed gratitude to Dominic Savio, Principal of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, and Chief Patron of the event, for his continued encouragement in creating opportunities that allow cadets to develop beyond academic pursuits. The team further acknowledged the support of the Vice Principals, Deans, and the college administration, while extending special appreciation to Associate NCC Officer Maj. Dr. Atish Prosad Mondal for his leadership and mentorship in organising the event.

As KHEL enters its ninth year, the inter-battalion sports meet continues to embody the NCC motto “Unity and Discipline.” With its spirited competitions and collective enthusiasm, KHEL 9, held under the tagline “Josh Junoon Jeet,” promises to strengthen the bonds among cadets while celebrating the enduring values of teamwork, integrity, and sporting excellence.