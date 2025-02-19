St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata set to host the third edition of Astrovaganza 2025 on National Science day

Summary The first edition of Astrovaganza, held in October, 2023, witnessed a very enriching talk on Chandrayan- 1, 2 and 3 by Dr. Tirtha Pratim Das, ISRO scientist, St Xavier’s alumnus followed by a quiz on Astronomy Astrovaganza 2025 is set to commence from 26th February to 28th February 2025, encompassing the celebration of National Science Day 2025 on the third day

The Xaverian Astronomical Society, known commonly by its acronym XAS is an integrated community of the members of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata, united in pursuit of knowledge and experience in the fields of Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Science. It was founded in 2019, followed by its inauguration on the 3rd of September, marking the very first initiative of the college towards Academic Development in Astronomy. Fairly young, directed chiefly by Father Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ as the President, the Xaverian Astronomical Society witnessed its prime establishment through the collective pertinacity of inter-departmental enthusiasts, the esteemed professors of the Post Graduate and Research Department of Physics, and in its association with Fr. Eugène Lafont Observatory (FELO), India’s largest active institutional Observatory, located at the rooftop of St. Xavier’s College.

Throughout the academic session, XAS incorporates in its course various events ranging from Seminars, Co-curricular events, Outreach Programmes and Observation Sessions. Among them, the most notable events include the Fr. Lafont Memorial Lectures and the bi-annual flagship event of the Society, Astrovaganza.

The first edition of Astrovaganza, held in October, 2023, witnessed a very enriching talk on Chandrayan- 1, 2 and 3 by Dr. Tirtha Pratim Das, ISRO scientist, St Xavier’s alumnus followed by a quiz on Astronomy. The second edition of Astrovaganza held in April of 2024, had a very interesting talk by imminent Space Scientist, Prof. Dibyendu Nandi, Prof, IISER Kolkata and an exhibition and talk on astrophotography by Mr. Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Astrophotographer, Astronomads Bangla. Inter-college Observation Sessions were held as well.

Astrovaganza 2025 is set to commence from 26 February to 28 February 2025, encompassing the celebration of National Science Day 2025 on the third day.

The events planned for this session include:

Event Horizon: Pitch the Future – Idea Presentation

Code Nebula: Encrypt the Universe – Coding event

Bandits of Callisto – Quiz

The Great Cosmic Parley – Debate

Anthologies of Andromeda – Creative Writing

Galactic Gaze – Astrophotography

Astral Aesthetics – Poster Design

The highlight of the event hovers its wings over 28th February in its custom celebration of National Science Day, in association with the Post Graduate and Research Department of Physics, which is about to witness a stellar talk session; “Tale of Telescopes” by Dr. Tapas Baug, Associate Professor, S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS).

Through a plethora of scientific events, Astrovaganza 2025 promises an inspiring extravaganza encompassing intellectual harmony and the perpetual spirit of Astronomy.