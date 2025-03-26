St. Xavier's College, Kolkata Hosted Spectrum 2025- A blend of Intellect and Artistry

Summary As the curtains rose on Spectrum 2025, the Father Depelchin Auditorium of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata came alive with a spirit that was impossible to ignore Adding to the momentous occasion, our departmental magazine,

Physics students are all about complex equations, theories and stuck in a world of numbers and research papers. A common perception, right? But Spectrum tells a different story.

The Xaverians brought a tradition to break the age-old stereotype of physicists being just "nerds". From creative minds designing digital art to eloquent speakers hosting quiz events, from dashing E-sports players to those with a flair for music and dancing, our students are a blend of intellect and artistry. Spectrum is not just an event; it's a festival where scientific curiosity and creativity walk hand in hand!

As Spectrum 2025 unfolded, the event was graced by the presence of our esteemed Principal, Rev. Fr. Dr. Dominic Savio, S.J, whose inspirational words set the perfect tone for the day. Under the guiding light of Dr. Shibaji Banerjee, Head of the Department and leadership of convenor Abhinab Chandra, Spectrum'25 took shape as a true celebration of knowledge, creativity and innovation. The event was officially inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, along with distinguished members of the administration, professors and special guests, whose insights and contributions added immense value to the occasion. Adding to the momentous occasion, our departmental magazine, "Horizon", was also unveiled, adding another proud chapter to our journey.

The speaker session brought quantum physics to life with Prof. Guruprasad Kar (ISI Kolkata) unravelling Bell’s Theorem in simple terms, while Dr. Sobhan Kumar Sounda (Presidency University) explored the Young’s Double-Slit Experiment through quantum optics. Their thought-provoking talks left the audience inspired and eager for deeper exploration. As the evening unfolded, music became our vessel, sailing across the endless waters of melody.

The journey began with the depth of Indian ragas, flowing seamlessly into a timeless harmony where "Bhalobeshe Sokhi" met the soulful charm of Elvis Presley—a mesmerizing fusion we called "When Kobiguru Met Presley." Drifting further, the ship gently anchored at "Nainon Ki Ghat Leja", where classical elegance met unfiltered emotion. From there, the tide turned lively, carrying us into the vibrant beats of Bengali folk, where Sarod, Santoor, and Sitar wove a spellbinding symphony. As the final notes faded, the melody of "Bondhu Tomay Ei Gaan Shonabo" lingered in the air, a heartfelt promise that this celebration of art and science would echo far beyond the night.