St. Xavier’s College

SXC Kolkata Announces Spectrum 2026: Whispers from the Void – A Fusion of Science, Creativity, and Culture

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2026
16:29 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

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Summary
The fest will be held on 27th March 2026 at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, partnered by Primarc Projects Pvt. Ltd. and in association with 91.9 Friends FM
This year, what sets Spectrum apart is its deeply reflective theme, Whispers from the Void, which lends a distinctive philosophical and exploratory dimension to the fest

In the silent stretch between stars, where the unknown lingers, questions arise that have long fuelled human curiosity. It is from this vast “void” that ideas emerge—subtle, persistent, and waiting to be heard. Embracing this spirit, the Postgraduate and Research Department of Physics, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata presents Spectrum 2026: Whispers from the Void.

The fest will be held on 27th March 2026 at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, partnered by Primarc Projects Pvt. Ltd. and in association with 91.9 Friends FM. Over the years, Spectrum has evolved into a dynamic space where academic excellence meets cultural expression and innovation, a legacy it continues to uphold this year.

More than an academic fest, Spectrum has established itself as a platform that meaningfully bridges disciplines—bringing together scientific inquiry, critical dialogue, and creative expression under one roof. It has consistently fostered a culture of curiosity and collaboration, encouraging students to question, articulate, and innovate. This year, what sets Spectrum apart is its deeply reflective theme, Whispers from the Void, which lends a distinctive philosophical and exploratory dimension to the fest. From probing complicated ideas to creative and cultural interpretations of the unknown, this year’s edition promises not just participation, but engagement with ideas that resonate beyond the classroom.

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Spectrum 2026 features a wide spectrum of events. Academic highlights include Lumen Libellus (Paper Presentation) and Textus Tapestries (Scientific Poster Presentation), alongside competitive events such as Decoding the Static (Quiz), Vox Veritatis (Debate), Obsidian Kingdoms (Chess), and Heralding the Heroes (Esports – PES). Creative expression finds its place through online events like Murmuring Murals (Poster Design), Essays of Erebus (Creative Writing), and Hushed Shutters (Photography).

A keynote lecture in memory of alumnus Neelangshu Saha will be delivered by Prof. Soumen Roy of the Bose Institute, marking a moment of reflection and inspiration. The celebrations extend beyond academics with two cultural productions—Geeti Alekhya, a fusion of music, dance, and recitation, and a stage adaptation of the classic Bengali rom-com Basanta Bilap.

Welcoming students from institutions across the city, Spectrum 2026 promises a day of learning, competition, and celebration. In tune with its theme, it invites all to pause, reflect, and listen—to ideas, to creativity, and to the quiet whispers of the universe.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2026
16:29 PM
St. Xavier’s College college events SXC
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