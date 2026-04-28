Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Registration Opens; Exam Scheduled for June 7

Summary Candidates aspiring to pursue two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri programmes across Bihar’s government and private institutions can now apply online The CET-BED 2026 exam is scheduled for June 7, with admit cards set to be released on June 1

The registration process for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2026 has officially begun under Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University. Candidates aspiring to pursue two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri programmes across Bihar’s government and private institutions can now apply online.

The application window opened on April 27 and will remain active without late fees until May 18. A late fee submission window will be available from May 19 to May 21, followed by a correction facility on May 22 and May 23.

The CET-BED 2026 exam is scheduled for June 7, with admit cards set to be released on June 1. Results are expected on June 19, indicating a tightly structured admission timeline.

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The entrance test serves as a key gateway for teacher education in Bihar, with over 35,000 seats available across nearly 14 participating universities.

Bihar BEd CET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum 50% marks in graduation or post-graduation

55% marks required for engineering or technology graduates

Criteria aligned with norms set by the National Council for Teacher Education

Bihar BEd CET 2026: Important Dates

Application start: April 27, 2026

Last date (no late fee): May 18, 2026

Late fee window: May 19–21, 2026

Correction window: May 22–23, 2026

Admit card release: June 1, 2026

Exam date: June 7, 2026

Result declaration: June 19, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete registration well before deadlines to avoid last-minute technical issues.