ICAI Releases CA Foundation Admit Card 2026 for May Session; Download Link Here

Summary Candidates registered for the entrance test can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the CA Foundation Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming May examination session. Candidates registered for the entrance test can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid government-issued ID proof for verification on exam day.

ICAI CA May Exam 2026: Schedule

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The CA Foundation May 2026 exams will be conducted as per the following dates:

Paper 1: May 14

Paper 2: May 16

Paper 3: May 18

Paper 4: May 20

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICAI e-services website Click on the link for “CA Foundation May 2026 Admit Card” Log in using your user ID or registration number and password Access the hall ticket from the dashboard Download and print the document for future use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. Any discrepancies should be reported to ICAI authorities at the earliest.

With the exams approaching, candidates are encouraged to complete the download process in advance to avoid last-minute issues.