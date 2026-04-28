CGBSE 10th, 12th Results

CGBSE to Announce Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow at 2:30 PM; Multiple Platforms Available

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
16:41 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their results online by entering their roll number and name on the official websites
The CGBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 20 to March 18, 2026

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 on April 29 at 2:30 PM, officials confirmed.

Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their results online by entering their roll number and name on the official websites.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026: Official Websites

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Candidates can access their marksheets through:

  • cgbse.nic.in
  • results.cg.nic.in
  • cg.results.nic.in

Additionally, results will also be available via:

  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG app
  • SMS services

The CGBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Last year, the board had announced Class 10 results on May 7.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official CGBSE website
  2. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage
  3. Select the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12 results
  4. Enter roll number and date of birth
  5. Complete captcha verification and submit
  6. View and download the result displayed on the screen

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check multiple platforms in case of heavy traffic on official websites.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
16:43 PM
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Board Results Chhattisgarh government
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