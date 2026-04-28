MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Dates Announced for UG, PG Exams - Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
15:24 PM

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Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially announced the schedule for the MHT CET 2026 second attempt.
For the first time, candidates will be given an additional opportunity to appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially announced the schedule for the MHT CET 2026 second attempt, marking a major shift in the examination pattern. For the first time, candidates will be given an additional opportunity to appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), enabling them to improve their scores for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across the state.

As per the announced schedule, the second attempt for candidates in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026. Meanwhile, students appearing for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will take their exams between May 12 and May 21, 2026. However, no examinations will be held on May 16 and 17, allowing for a brief break during the testing period. The MAH-MBA/MMS CET will be conducted on May 9, 2026.

Candidates who have registered for either the first or second attempt will receive a city intimation slip ahead of the examination. This document will provide details about the allotted exam date and shift timing. Students are advised to regularly check their registered email IDs and mobile numbers for updates related to the examination schedule.

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The final admit card will carry complete information about the examination centre, including the address. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a valid hall ticket to the exam venue, as entry without it will not be permitted under any circumstances. Therefore, students are encouraged to download their admit cards well before the exam dates to avoid last-minute issues.

The MHT CET 2026 second attempt will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, for both PCB and PCM groups.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
15:25 PM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam dates
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