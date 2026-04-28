MPESB

MPESB Issues Group 5 Answer Key, Response Sheet 2026; Objection Window Opens

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
15:19 PM

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Summary
The answer key, uploaded on April 25, is now available for candidates to review their responses and estimate their scores
The board has provided an opportunity for candidates to challenge discrepancies in the answer key

The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the Group 5 Paramedical Answer Key 2026 on its official website. The answer key, uploaded on April 25, is now available for candidates to review their responses and estimate their scores.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the provisional answer key by logging in to the official portal using their registration number and password.

The board has provided an opportunity for candidates to challenge discrepancies in the answer key. Any inconsistency—whether in recorded responses or official answers—must be submitted within the prescribed objection window.

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MPESB Group 5 Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of MPESB
  2. Click on the “MPESB Group 5 Paramedical Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage
  3. Log in using your registration credentials
  4. Compare your responses with the answer key
  5. Download the PDF and calculate your probable score

Aspirants are advised to carefully verify all answers and raise objections, if necessary, within the given timeline. The final result will be prepared after reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly check the official website of the board.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
15:19 PM
MPESB Answer Key
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