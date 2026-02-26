GATE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Begins - How and Until When can Objections be Submitted?

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has activated the answer key challenge facility for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so through the official GOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has activated the answer key challenge facility for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so through the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The objection window will remain open until February 28.

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted in two shifts on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The forenoon session was held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while the afternoon session took place between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM. This year, the national-level engineering entrance examination was conducted for a total of 30 papers across various disciplines.

Candidates who have been provisionally allowed to appear for the examination are not permitted to challenge the provisional answer key. However, they can log in to the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in to view their recorded responses. These candidates are also allowed to download the response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key for reference.

Steps to Challenge GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key

First, visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on the GOAPS portal link. Log in using your valid enrolment ID, password, and the security captcha displayed on the screen. Once logged in, the provisional answer key and question paper will appear. Carefully review the questions in the “Master Question Paper” section. Select the question you wish to challenge, provide a detailed justification, and upload supporting documents or relevant information. Finally, pay the prescribed objection fee and submit the challenge.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2026 result will be declared on March 19 and the scorecard will be available for download from March 27 to May 31, 2026, through the GOAPS portal. After May 31, candidates can still access and download their scorecards by paying a fee of ₹500. This extended facility will remain available until December 31, 2026.

The GATE score plays a crucial role in admissions and recruitment. It is widely accepted for entry into postgraduate programmes such as ME, MTech, MS, and PhD in premier institutions across the country. Additionally, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) consider GATE scores for recruitment, and the score is also used for research fellowships, including those offered by CSIR laboratories.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process within the stipulated timeline, as no challenges will be entertained after the February 28 deadline.