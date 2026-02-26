Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2025-26 Released: Check Post-Wise Dates and Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2026
13:09 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has announced the Tier 2 examination dates for teaching and non-teaching posts under the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025.
The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) nationwide.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has announced the Tier 2 examination dates for teaching and non-teaching posts under the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025 recruitment drive. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) nationwide.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier I examination, the results of which were declared at the end of January 2026, are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage. The second phase of the selection process will be conducted between March 22 and March 25, 2026, in multiple sessions.

Post-Wise Schedule

As per the official notification, the Tier II examination for non-teaching posts will be held in forenoon and afternoon sessions on the following dates:

  • March 22, 2026: Trained Graduate Teacher(forenoon), Post Graduate Teacher(afternoon)
  • March 23, 2026: Female Staff Nurse(forenoon), Principal and Accountant(afternoon)
  • March 24, 2026: Hostel Warden(forenoon), Junior Secretariat Assistant(afternoon)
  • March 25, 2026: Lab Attendant(forenoon)

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their respective post-wise examination schedule and session details through the official Tier II notification or by logging into their application portal.

Admit Card and Selection Process Details

The Tier II stage is designed to evaluate subject knowledge and role-specific competencies for administrative and technical positions. Only those candidates who successfully cleared Tier I are permitted to appear for this round.

The EMRS Tier II admit cards (call letters) and exam city intimation slips will be released a few days before the examination dates on the official recruitment portal. Candidates must download and print these documents in advance. Entry to the examination centre will be allowed only upon presentation of the printed admit card along with a valid photo identity proof.

After the completion of the Tier II examination, the authorities will undertake the evaluation process. Shortlisted candidates may be called for subsequent stages such as document verification or skill tests, in accordance with the recruitment guidelines issued in the official notification.

Last updated on 26 Feb 2026
13:10 PM
Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) exam schedule Recruitment exam
