Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Exam Schedule 2025 Revised - Railway Board Announces New Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2026
File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced revised dates for the RRB Paramedical Examination under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN)-03/2025.
The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 434 vacancies for Paramedical Staff positions in Indian Railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced revised dates for the RRB Paramedical Examination under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN)-03/2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now be conducted over three days, March 11, 12, and 13, 2026, for eligible applicants.

Candidates who have registered for the paramedical categories under CEN-03/2025 are advised to take note of the revised examination dates.

Admit Card and Exam City Details

Aspirants are instructed to regularly monitor the official RRB websites or their respective regional RRB portals for important updates. The Exam City and Date Intimation Slip is expected to be made available approximately 10 days before the examination. The Admit Card or E-Call Letter will likely be released around four days prior to the candidate’s scheduled exam date.

The admit card will contain crucial details such as examination shift timing, reporting schedule, and examination centre address. Candidates must download and print their hall tickets once released.

On the day of the examination, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or Passport. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without proper identification and documentation.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 434 vacancies for Paramedical Staff positions in Indian Railways. The posts include Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, and other allied healthcare roles across railway establishments.

The RRB Paramedical CBT 2026 is a significant stage in the recruitment process for healthcare roles within Indian Railways, and candidates are advised to stay updated through official sources for further announcements.

Last updated on 26 Feb 2026
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam paramedical staff Railway recruitment Exam dates
