CSIR NET December 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Check Minimum Marks for All Categories

Posted on 26 Feb 2026
12:30 PM

Summary
The subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for the CSIR NET December 2025 session have been officially published. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the official cut-off PDF on the CSIR Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) website, csirhrdg.res.in, to check their eligibility status for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions.

The released notification outlines the minimum qualifying percentages required across categories. Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must secure at least 33 per cent marks to qualify. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the minimum benchmark is 25 per cent. Additionally, OBC-NCL candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 28 per cent marks.

Check the detailed cutoff marks PDF here.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December 2025 session was conducted on December 18, 2025. The result for the December session was declared on February 23, 2026, as per the official schedule.

According to the notification, ranks are first assigned to candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship based on the JRF merit list. Subsequently, qualified candidates are distributed between CSIR and UGC in proportion to the number of fellowships allocated to each body for individual subjects.

The notification further reiterates that the minimum benchmark of 33 per cent applies to General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates must secure at least 25 per cent for Categories I, II, and III.

Candidates can download the CSIR NET June 2025 cut-off by visiting the official CSIR website at csirhrdg.res.in. On the homepage, they should navigate to the “News & Announcements” section and click on the relevant cut-off link. The PDF file can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Candidates who clear the JRF or Lectureship eligibility criteria can apply for Junior Research Fellowships through CSIR-HRDG. Successful candidates may also explore career opportunities in premier research and development organisations such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), as well as private research institutions.

In addition, qualified candidates are eligible to pursue PhD programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other recognised universities, and may apply for Assistant Professor positions in higher education institutions across the country.

Candidates are advised to review the official cut-off document carefully to understand their qualification status and explore available academic and professional pathways accordingly.

Last updated on 26 Feb 2026
12:31 PM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR NET cut-off marks
